Harrisburg School District announces new acting superintendent

HARRISBURG -- Harrisburg School District will have a new acting superintendent at the start of the new year.

During a news conference Thursday, Acting Superintendent Dr. John George announced that he will be retiring. And as a result, Chris Celmer, the school district's chief operating officer and assistant acting superintendent, will lead the district in January.

Dr. George's decision to step away comes just six months after he was placed into the role when the district was forced into state receivership.

"The plan was to make sure we had a top notch team and make sure I had a right-hand person who knows how to do this work and demonstrated that he could do this work," he said.

Dr. George believes that person is Celmer, who, as the former assistant superintendent of Reading School District, was able to make a difference and bring the district above water following similar financial issues Harrisburg School District is currently facing.

"It's truly an honor to have your support and the opportunity to serve as the acting superintendent of the Harrisburg School District," Celmer said.

The district has made strides in accomplishing better infrastructure in the last six months with Celmer on the team, according to Dr. George. Personnel records have also been reorganized, hiring protocols have been changed and financial plans are in place, he added.

That's not all though, as officials say improvements with the district's credit rating comes as a sigh of relief.

"It will help us with the short-term infusion of cash that will allow us to manage the school on a better basis," Dr. George said.

But Dr. George and Celmer both agree there is still a lot of work left to do and in the next six months, district officials hope to make changes within leadership and academics.

"The 6,600 students in this district deserve better," Celmer said.

He added, "If we pull together as a community, we pull together as a staff, as a leadership team, we will move this district forward. I am confident it can happen."