Members 1st, FOX43 donate $5,000 to respective charities

Members 1st and FOX43 donated $5,000 to the York County Food Bank and The Salvation Army of York, respectively, Tuesday.

The check presentations followed the ending of the Game Day Charity Challenge, which placed Members 1st Chief Marketing Officer Mike Wilson and FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski against each other in a friendly competition.

Since September 26, the two selected the winner of each Thursday Night football game as well as every Sunday game shown on FOX43.

Members 1st's Mike Wilson took home the crown with 15 correct games, one more than FOX43's Todd Sadowski.