HARRISBURG -- Susquehanna Township's Fatorma Mulbah signed his National Letter of Intent this week to continue his academics and athletics at Penn State University.

The defensive lineman has not been playing the game of football long, but the Nittany Lions know he has tremendous upswing.

Mulbah will be getting a head start as he's one of eleven Nittany Lions from the 2020 recruiting class that will enroll early and be on campus in January.