New Holland man convicted after berating police officer, deliberately backing into cruiser

Posted 10:20 AM, December 19, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A New Holland man was convicted this week of berating a police officer over traffic tickets before deliberately backing into the police cruiser and leaving.

Mark Wingerd, 66, was convicted of the hit-and-run three months after Wingerd was convicted of threatening to bring a gun and shoot at a local retirement community.

Wingerd was sentenced to a year probation, to be served consecutively with the three years probation he had already received.

Assistant District Attorney Mari Andracchio said that Wingerd showed a “complete disrespect” for law enforcement by calling a New Holland police sergeant a “little punk” and a “little maggot.”

Then, Wingerd backed into the sergeant’s cruiser, causing minor damage.

The jury only deliberated for about 10 minutes before Wingderd was convicted of hit-and-run.

