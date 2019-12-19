Police: Robbery suspect turns himself in after seeing his picture online

YORK — A robbery suspect has turned himself in after seeing his picture online, according to police.

Coolidge Bishop, 62, went to the police station in York City on Friday and advised that he saw his picture in the news and wanted to turn himself in.

Bishop entered Six Oh One Grocery, located in the 600 block of East Market Street, on December 12, allegedly demanded money and then fled on foot, police say.

Bishop has been charged with robbery in connection with the incident, court documents show.