Police seeking suspect from armed robbery in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a suspect from an armed robbery.

On December 13 around 9:10 p.m., a black man carrying an umbrella entered a business at the Progress Plaza in the 100 block of North Progress Avenue in Harrisburg.

During the robbery, the suspect displayed a gun and took money from the register.

He was wearing jeans and a dark jacket during the incident, and also carried a white umbrella.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Meier at 717-909-9246.

