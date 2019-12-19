× Police: Woman left autistic child alone with baby in home littered with trash, needles

HANOVER, PA — A Hanover woman is accused of leaving her child alone with another autistic child in the middle of the night, in a house littered with trash and uncapped needles. It happened on April 27th at 224.5 Second Ave in the borough. Police say Melissa Bridges, 37, left with her boyfriend and did not tell the older child, who was visiting for the weekend, they would not be returning or ask him to watch over the baby. Police say older boy has autism and is not capable of watching a young child. According to court documents the baby had severe diaper rash and the diaper he was wearing had turned to “mush.” He also had a rash developing on his face and other areas of his head.

When police contacted Bridges by phone, she was in Westminster, Maryland. Police say she had slurred speech and advised them she had no intentions of returning home until the following day.

In the home, police say trash was thrown about, as were clothes and furniture. Needles and a lighter were also found laying in the open. There was no milk in the home to feed the baby, a relative had to ask a neighbor for a bottle of milk.

Bridges is charged with endangering the welfare of children.