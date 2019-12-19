Santa’s reindeer get clearance to fly from State Veterinarian, Agriculture Secretary

HERSHEY — Here’s some good news, just in time for the holidays.

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and State Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Brightbill visited Santa’s reindeer at Hersheypark Thursday and gave the team a clean bill of health and clearance to fly on Christmas Eve.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has received a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection from North Pole, giving clearance for Santa’s reindeer to deliver toys to the good boys and girls of Pennsylvania, Redding said.

