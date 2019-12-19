× State Police are investigating a ‘large-scale’ burglary ring that includes thefts in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY — State Police are investigating a “large-scale” burglary ring that involved stolen items in numerous counties, including Lebanon County, troopers said in a press release Thursday.

The burglaries occurred over a period of nearly a year, from Jan. 19 to Monday, and took place in Schuylkill, Berks, Luzerne, Lebanon, Carbon, and Columbia counties, State Police say.

During the course of the investigation, State Police say they recovered numerous stolen items, including tractors, car trailers, utility trailers, power tools, snowblowers, lawnmowers, tool boxes, chainsaws, and other forms of lawn, garden, and garage tools and equipment.

The investigation into the thefts is ongoing, and police did not identify any suspects. Anyone with information related to the thefts is asked to contact State Police Frackville at (570) 874-5300, referring to Incident N0. PA2019-1664270.