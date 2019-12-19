× Traffic stop leads to drug charge, and later possession of child porn charges for Lancaster man

LANCASTER — Manor Township Police have charged a 30-year-old Lancaster man with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility after an investigation that began with a traffic stop on September 16.

Jose Angel Alvarado-Navarro, of the 1400 block of Passey Lane, was charged on Dec. 14 at the conclusion of the investigation, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by Manor Township Police.

Police say the investigation began around 11:21 p.m., when an officer on patrol observed Alvarado-Navarro’s black Nissan Sentra make a left turn from Stone Mill Road onto Columbia Avenue without using a turn signal. The officer initiated a traffic stop, police say.

While speaking to Alvarado-Navarro, the officer noticed the odor of raw marijuana coming from Alvarado-Navarro’s vehicle, according to police. Alvarado-Navarro allegedly acknowledged the odor and admitted it was marijuana, police say.

During a search of Alvarado-Navarro’s vehicle, police say they discovered a large amount of suspected marijuana in two plastic sandwich baggies, along with a digital scale and a large amount of U.S. currency, totaling $706. Alvarado-Navarro was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, according to police.

Police say they obtained a search warrant for Alvarado-Navarro’s phone for the purpose of their drug investigation. The phone was examined by the Lancaster County Digital Forensic Unit, which advised that during their examination they discovered images of child pornography.

An additional search warrant was obtained for the phone, and police say they discovered two images of children under the age of 13 engaged in a sexual act, and one image of a child over the age of 13 engaged in a sexual act.

Alvarado-Navarro was then charged with additional counts of sexual abuse of children — possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, police say.