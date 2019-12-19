× TSA expecting 42 million passengers over the holidays

The Transportation Security Administration estimates 42 million passengers will go through security checkpoints across the country this holiday season — and that means you need to plan ahead.

The traffic from December 15 to January 5 will see an increase of 3.9% from last year, according to a TSA news release.

That volume increase could slow down the security process, and the release said travelers should allow extra time and stay as organized as possible to keep the lines moving.

In addition to the more year-round tips like being ready to separate personal electronic devices and keeping carry-ons organized for screening, the TSA gave some holiday-specific tips.