‘Twas a Family First with FOX43: Holidays with kids edition

‘Twas the week before Christmas,

And your house is a zoo;

Because of Hanukkah, Kwanzaa,

And New Year’s too.

Your stockings and menorahs;

All set with care;

Stress levels are rising;

Family will soon be there.

There’s no time to rest;

What’s that scampering on the floor?

No not a critter,

But your child, running for the door.

Now Mommy! Now Daddy!

On Grandma and Gramps!

With these family tips,

You’ll become holiday champs.

Four easy tricks

Which don’t need any practice;

All coming courtesy

The American Academy of Pediatrics.

First: Make a plan.

Focus and stick to it.

One task at a time,

Don’t overdo it.

Make a list, check it twice;

Stay organized and neat.

When you budget your gifts,

It makes family time all the more sweet.

Second: Your kids are most important,

So keep their routines.

Same bed time, same snack time,

Don’t change by any means.

But also, let them help;

There’s much work left to do

To make your holiday season

Fun for me and you.

They can help set the table,

Or decorate the tree.

If they’re too young to wrap gifts,

I’ll teach them, send them to me.

Third: Tis’ the season

To give some to others;

Not just your family,

Your sisters and brothers.

It need not be much,

Need not be disproportionate.

Just a little something,

To those less fortunate.

So hop in the car,

And fill up the gas tank,

Volunteer at a shelter

Or a local food bank.

Last but not least;

This story’s almost done.

The most important advice

For you and everyone:

Take a breath, drink it in;

Enjoy the holidays for what they are.

Take time to love your friends

And family near and far.

Thank you all for listening,

It’s now time for a quick snooze.

Keeping your Family First,

Matt Maisel, FOX43 News.