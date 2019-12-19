Man raped child in RV ‘sex dungeon’

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WTVR) – The Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney called it one of the most vile and disgusting cases of abuse he had ever seen.

A Virginia man who used his RV as a sex “dungeon” to abuse a child was given five mandatory life sentences and an additional 100 years in prison, according to the Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Raymond W. Harry, Jr., 35, plead guilty to charges that included raping a child and making child pornography.

Harry was initially arrested in October 2018 after Virginia State Police found “a large amount of methamphetamine” in his RV, according to the Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

“While in jail, [Harry] called his sister and asked her to go to his RV and delete all data on his phones and in his email accounts,” Robert Wood, Deputy Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney, said. “His sister went to his RV, turned on his electronic devices, and immediately located videos and still images of the Defendant sexually abusing a child. She called their father and told him about the abuse.”

While the father reported his son to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, it was too late.

Harry had bonded out of jail on the drug charge and moved his RV to Louisa County.

In December 2018, detectives searched the RV.

“Law enforcement officers rescued the child at approximately 8 a.m. on December 1, 2018. They quickly apprehended [Harry] and found a pistol and cell phone in his coat pocket,” Wood said. “Detectives searched his RV and found numerous cell phones, digital media storage devices, drugs, drug paraphernalia, guns, and observed a den of hell.”

Investigators found photos and video of Harry raping a child.

“The evidence revealed that his RV and places he stayed were his dungeons of abuse,” Wood said. “He set up cameras, produced, directed, and carried out violent rape and sexual abuse of the child. The videos and photos documented his crimes and his almost head to toe tattoos identified him in the photos and videos.”

The videos also showed Harry giving the child methamphetamine and other drugs before the rapes.

“This is one of the vilest and most disgusting cases I have seen in my 20 years of handling these cases,” Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire said. “[Harry] stole the child’s innocence and we are happy the Court appropriately sentenced the thief to five mandatory life sentences and an additional 100 years of mandatory time in prison.”