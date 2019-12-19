Winds calm down, dry conditions dominate the 7-Day Forecast

Posted 11:41 AM, December 19, 2019, by

Wind gusts continue to calm down throughout the day.

WINDS CALM DOWN: Winds slowly calm down throughout the day, but wind chills are still a factor in the afternoon. Highs struggle to reach 30-degrees with wind chills in the low-to-mid 20s under otherwise mostly sunny skies. Lows dip into the teens and low-20s. Mostly sunny skies dominate Friday with highs in the mid-30s.

We start a warming trend this weekend after Winter begins late Saturday.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: We start the last few hours of Fall with lows in the mid-20s. Increasing cloud cover moves in later Saturday with highs near 40-degrees. Winter officially begins at 11:19PM Saturday evening! Sunday starts a warming trend, with lows in the upper-20s and highs in the upper-40s with sunny skies all day long.

Temperatures continually warm over the next 5-days.

GETTING CLOSER TO CHRISTMAS: We near the 50-degree mark by Monday with abundant sunshine. Lows start near 30-degrees. The exact same can be said for Christmas Eve with highs near 50-degrees and mostly sunny skies. Christmas Day will have a few more clouds and highs in the upper-40s. Not exactly Christmas-like, but all of your travel plans look good to go as we get closer to the holiday!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Meteorologist Jessica Pash

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.