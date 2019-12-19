Winds calm down, dry conditions dominate the 7-Day Forecast

WINDS CALM DOWN: Winds slowly calm down throughout the day, but wind chills are still a factor in the afternoon. Highs struggle to reach 30-degrees with wind chills in the low-to-mid 20s under otherwise mostly sunny skies. Lows dip into the teens and low-20s. Mostly sunny skies dominate Friday with highs in the mid-30s.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: We start the last few hours of Fall with lows in the mid-20s. Increasing cloud cover moves in later Saturday with highs near 40-degrees. Winter officially begins at 11:19PM Saturday evening! Sunday starts a warming trend, with lows in the upper-20s and highs in the upper-40s with sunny skies all day long.

GETTING CLOSER TO CHRISTMAS: We near the 50-degree mark by Monday with abundant sunshine. Lows start near 30-degrees. The exact same can be said for Christmas Eve with highs near 50-degrees and mostly sunny skies. Christmas Day will have a few more clouds and highs in the upper-40s. Not exactly Christmas-like, but all of your travel plans look good to go as we get closer to the holiday!

-Meteorologist Jessica Pash