2 inmates serving life for murder convictions in south central PA denied commutations

HARRISBURG — Two inmates serving life sentences following murder convictions in south central Pennsylvania were denied commutations Friday, according to the Board of Pardons.

Robert Altland, 60, and Jose Nieves, 61, were among 15 inmates serving life in prison who applied for a commuted sentence.

Altland, who has been in prison for 40 years, shot and killed John Zink, 23, in 1979 during a robbery. He and another individual then dumped Zink’s body in the Codorus Creek in York County. Zink’s family spoke with FOX43 prior to the hearing.

Nieves has served 42 years in prison for the 1976 killing of John Herr in Manor Township, according to LancasterOnline. Herr was stabbed by Nieves at a Mobil service station he owned, LancasterOnline reported.