Arrest made in connection with shooting death of Emily Shoemaker; warrant issued for another person involved

YORK — A York man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Emily Shoemaker on December 12, according to police.

Sterling Frantz, 20, is charged with homicide and attempted homicide, police say. He has been arraigned and committed to York County Prison with no bail.

Police also issued a warrant for a Red Lion man, 18-year-old Daiquan Dickerson. He face charges of homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide and two counts of attempted homicide. Police say Dickerson is considered armed and dangerous.

Shoemaker, a Dover Area High School student, was one of two people shot while driving in the 400 block of West College Avenue on December 12. The vehicle, a green Kia Soul, continued before striking another vehicle and a tree.

Shoemaker and the other victim, a 17-year-old boy, were taken to the hospital. Shoemaker died at the hospital. Police say a third individual, a 16-year-old boy, was located at the hospital and sustained a broken arm in the crash.

Police say gunfire occurred from another vehicle, a gray 2016 Nissan Altima with PA license plate KZL-6143. According to police, that vehicle fled after the shooting and it belongs to a Caylah Webb, of Lancaster.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dickerson, Webb or the vehicle should contact police in any of the following ways: