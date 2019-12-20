Continuing a dry stretch with warmer temperatures heading towards Christmas

WELCOME WINTER: Plentiful sunshine and calm winds dominate the rest of the afternoon. Highs reach the mid-30s. Clear skies continue overnight with lows in the 20s. Dress warmly if you have some last minute shopping to be done! A bit of cloud cover begins to move in with a dry piece of energy to our north Saturday morning. Partly cloudy skies will be the norm with highs just shy of 40-degrees. Winter begins at 11:19PM Saturday evening!

WARMING INTO NEXT WEEK: The first “full” day of Winter begins a warming trend. Morning lows Sunday start in the mid-20s. Mostly sunny skies dominate the day with highs near 50-degrees. Monday is warmer after a morning low near 30-degrees. Mostly sunny again takes the day with highs in the low-50s.

CHRISTMAS: We continue the warming trend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs near 50-degrees and morning lows in the low-30s persist both days. Mostly sunny skies continue as well. Not very Christmas-like, but you can expect minimal travel problems weather-wise across the Mid-Atlantic wherever your holiday plans may take you!

-Meteorologist Jessica Pash