Continuing a dry stretch with warmer temperatures heading towards Christmas

Posted 11:35 AM, December 20, 2019, by

Morning lows on either side of the 20-degree mark start Saturday.

WELCOME WINTER: Plentiful sunshine and calm winds dominate the rest of the afternoon. Highs reach the mid-30s. Clear skies continue overnight with lows in the 20s. Dress warmly if you have some last minute shopping to be done! A bit of cloud cover begins to move in with a dry piece of energy to our north Saturday morning. Partly cloudy skies will be the norm with highs just shy of 40-degrees. Winter begins at 11:19PM Saturday evening!

Winter begins at 11:19PM Saturday evening!

We start a big warming trend Sunday!

WARMING INTO NEXT WEEK: The first “full” day of Winter begins a warming trend. Morning lows Sunday start in the mid-20s. Mostly sunny skies dominate the day with highs near 50-degrees. Monday is warmer after a morning low near 30-degrees. Mostly sunny again takes the day with highs in the low-50s.

CHRISTMAS: We continue the warming trend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs near 50-degrees and morning lows in the low-30s persist both days. Mostly sunny skies continue as well. Not very Christmas-like, but you can expect minimal travel problems weather-wise across the Mid-Atlantic wherever your holiday plans may take you!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Meteorologist Jessica Pash

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.