× Critical reviews of ‘Cats’ range between ‘It’s a cat-astrophe’ to ‘See it right meow’

Say what you want about its artistic merits, but you can’t say the movie Cats hasn’t elicited strong reactions.

The film, based on the hit Andrew Lloyd Weber Broadway musical, features a galaxy of celebrities prancing around in all their digitally enhanced glory. Luminaries like Sir Ian McKellan, Dame Judie Densch, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, and Jennifer Hudson, among many others, try to bring the stage show to life.

Do they succeed?

Well, the critics have spoken, and the reviews are…not awesome. The movie scores a rating of 20 percent fresh on the critical compilation website RottenTomatoes.com. Many critics can’t seem to believe what they’re seeing, and not in a good way.

Here are some of the most memorable, as compiled by Rotten Tomatoes:

But, hey: Not all the reviews were scathing. Some critics kind of got what director Tom Holland and the rest of the cast were going for.