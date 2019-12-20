Micah Parsons excited to be an All-American

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

University Park, Centre County -- Penn State sophomore and Harrisburg alum Micah Parsons received another honor on Friday, as he was named a Consensus All-American.

Micah garnered first-team All-America honors from two outlets that comprise the NCAA Consensus All-America team -- Associated Press and American Football Coaches Association -- and second-team accolades from the other three outlets: Football Writers Association of America, Walter Camp and Sporting News.

Catching up with Micah, he says this is something he dreamed of happening.