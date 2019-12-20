× Millions of travelers expected on PA Turnpike through holiday week

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike will see an uptick in vehicles as the holiday approaches.

A staggering 600,000 vehicles will be on the Turnpike each day over the next week and a half, and officials are warning drivers to brace themselves.

“You’ve got Christmas in the middle of the week and people area trying to get a jump on their holiday travels,” said Carl DeFebo, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

To avoid the mess, officials say you should try to leave during early morning hours and most importantly, be patient.

“We see traffic from noon until 8 p.m. at night,” DeFebo said. “Take a deep breath and know that you are not the only person stuck in congestion.”

Motorists can expect traffic to remain steady through the weekend, but Monday and Friday, will be two of the busiest days so be sure to plan ahead.