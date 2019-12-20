Not as cold with light winds and plenty of sun for Friday, then turning milder through the weekend

WARMING TREND BEGINS: An arctic air mass slowly exits through the weekend, leading to a gradual increase in temperatures. The warming starts today, but not without another frigid start. Skies are clear with readings in the middle teens to near 20 degrees. Winds are light to calm, so wind chill at least isn’t too much of a factor. The rest of Friday brings plenty of sunshine. It’s not as cold, but temperatures are still below average for this time of year. Expect readings in the lower to middle 30s. Winds are still calm. All looks good for Friday evening plans! The last weekend for holiday shopping starts dry, but cold. Temperatures dip into the middle to upper 20s through the evening. They continue to drop into the lower to middle 20s through the night.

MILDER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The cold, but quiet stretch continues into the weekend, and temperatures should slowly warm. Saturday brings partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies to start, but skies turn partly cloudy during the latter portion of the afternoon. Otherwise, it’s a quiet day. It’s closer to seasonal averages for this time of year, with highs in the middle to upper 30s. However, this still falls just below average for the date. Sunday brings plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are higher, with readings in the middle to upper 40s.

EVEN MILDER NEXT WEEK: Monday is even milder with plenty of sunshine! Temperatures are in the middle 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday—also Christmas Eve—continues the dry and mild streak! Expect plenty of sunshine, and no weather worries for travels! Temperatures are back into the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Christmas Day bring partly cloudy skies, but it’s still dry and mild! Temperatures are still on the mild side, with afternoon highs in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. For those traveling throughout the state, weather brings no issues on the way to your destination! Thursday brings partly sunny skies as the next system drops down. It should stay dry, but temperatures drop a little lower into the 40s.

Have a wonderful Friday!

-Andrea Michaels