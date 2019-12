× One dead after two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Elizabethtown Road and Meadow View Road in Rapho Township.

At least one person has died after the crash, but it is unknown if anyone else was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.