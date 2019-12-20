× Salvation Army seeks volunteers to help deliver meals on Christmas in Waynesboro area

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Salvation Army is looking for a few good drivers.

The charitable organization needs volunteers to help deliver Salvation Army Christmas Dinner meals to all of Franklin County on Christmas Day. Volunteers will deliver to three locations, all in the same area, organizers say.

Each person who receives a meal also receives a Christmas Present and each household gets a poinsettia, the Salvation Army said. The organization particularly needs drivers who are familiar with the Waynesboro area.