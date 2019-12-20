‘The Masked Singer’ reveals a winner

Posted 6:23 AM, December 20, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: "The Fox" participates in a runway show for the premiere of Fox's "The Masked Singer" Season 2 at The Bazaar at the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills on September 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“The Masked Singer” has a winner. The fox took home the coveted award on the finale of the show’s second season Wednesday night.

But the biggest moment came when the fox was unmasked to reveal that the person doing the singing was Wayne Brady.

Brady beat out former “American Idol” alum, Chris Daughtry and “The Real” co-host, Adrienne Bailon.

Nick Cannon who hosts the show called the fox’s time on the show, “the greatest musical performance in television history.”

Brady got emotional before his big reveal, “I’m able to be blessed enough to make a lot of people happy, but I haven’t always been happy myself,” the ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ host said. “It’s taken me all this time to find my joy again, wearing a mask and having no preconceived notions from anyone about what I can do.”

“The Masked Singer” returns with more jaw-dropping performances in February.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.