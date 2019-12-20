× Threat written in bathroom at Eastern York Middle School deemed ‘non-credible’ by police

YORK COUNTY — Lower Windsor Township Police investigated a “non-credible” threat written in a stall in the girl’s bathroom at Eastern York Middle School, the school district and police department announced Friday.

In a letter to parents and guardians, district superintendent Dr. Joseph W. Mancuso III said a “vague statement” was found by a student in the rest room Friday around 9:15 a.m. The student reported it to administration, which contacted police.

As a precautionary measure, a police K9 officer searched the middle school while staff and students were taken to the gymnasium.

Police declared the building safe after the search.

“Threats to the safety of our students and staff disrupt instructional programming and causes focus to shift away from learning, which can cause unnecessary panic,” Mancuso said in the letter to parents. “The purpose of this communication is to provide clear information in reference to any concerns you may hear from your child or from others as they return home from school this evening.”