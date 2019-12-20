York County Ale Trail offers behind-the-scene tours of craft beer scene

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– You think you know the beer scene around York?

The York County Ale Trail provides exclusive, behind-the-scene tours of the York County craft beer scene with an experienced beer guide who will lead you through tastings and brew houses.

The Ale Trail also offers the opportunity to meet with brewers and learn some York County history along the way.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Glenn Smith, the founder of the York County Ale Trail, stopped by the set to offer more on what you can experience and learn.

