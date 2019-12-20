× York man killed, two injured in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 21-year-old York man was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash at a Rapho Township intersection, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Manheim Borough police are investigating the 6:40 a.m. crash at Elizabethtown Road (Route 743) and Meadow View Road. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to contact Sgt. Keller at 717-665-25481.

The investigation thus far has shown:

A Chevy Suburban was traveling north on Meadow View Road and collided with a Buick sedan headed east on Elizabethtown Road.

The Suburban entered the intersection, into the path of the sedan, and the vehicles collided.

The impact point was the driver’s side of the Suburban.

The driver of the Suburban, a 21-year-old York man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the sedan and a passenger of the Suburban were transported to a hospital.

Along with Manheim Borough police and the coroner’s office, assisting at the scene were: North West Crash Team, Mastersonville Fire, Manheim Fire, Penryn Fire Police, East Petersburg Fire Police, North West EMS, and Susquehanna Valley EMS.

Authorities have not yet identified the man who died, pending notification of his family.

