York man killed, two injured in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY — A 21-year-old York man was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash at a Rapho Township intersection, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
Manheim Borough police are investigating the 6:40 a.m. crash at Elizabethtown Road (Route 743) and Meadow View Road. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to contact Sgt. Keller at 717-665-25481.
The investigation thus far has shown:
- A Chevy Suburban was traveling north on Meadow View Road and collided with a Buick sedan headed east on Elizabethtown Road.
- The Suburban entered the intersection, into the path of the sedan, and the vehicles collided.
- The impact point was the driver’s side of the Suburban.
- The driver of the Suburban, a 21-year-old York man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
- The driver of the sedan and a passenger of the Suburban were transported to a hospital.
- Along with Manheim Borough police and the coroner’s office, assisting at the scene were: North West Crash Team, Mastersonville Fire, Manheim Fire, Penryn Fire Police, East Petersburg Fire Police, North West EMS, and Susquehanna Valley EMS.
- Authorities have not yet identified the man who died, pending notification of his family.
40.183310 -76.479444