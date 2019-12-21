× Man seriously injured after being struck by train, Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Chambersburg Police say a man suffered serious injuries early Saturday morning after he was struck by a train.

Around 12:40 a.m. police responded to the 1600 block of Orchard Drive at the Norfolk Southern railway lines for a reported pedestrian struck.

Police say they located the victim approximately 100 yards south of the intersection on the west side of the railway line.

The man suffered serious injuries and was flown to York Hospital where his current condition is unknown.

This incident is under investigation by the Chambersburg Police Department and the Norfolk Southern Police.