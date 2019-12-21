Man struck by vehicle on Mulberry St. Bridge in hit and run incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A man suffered serious injuries after a hit and run in Harrisburg.

Police said a middle aged man was hit by a car on the Mulberry Street Bridge at around 5 p.m. Saturday. He was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries.  Police also said the car that hit the man was trying to escape from police, after a chase starting in Cumberland County.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Sgt. Lyda or Officer Braughler of the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

