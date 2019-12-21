Nice warming trend heading into the holidays with temperatures around 10 degrees above average!

WARMING TREND AHEAD: Today was the last day of the below average chilly temperatures, and we’ll get a nice bump up heading into Sunday. The first full day of winter (Sunday) will feature temperatures around 10 degrees above average! That trend continues through the holiday week with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We could even reach 50 degrees multiple times next week. If you want a White Christmas, realistically speaking, there’s virtually no chance of that happening this year. Make sure to take advantage of the unusually warm temperatures and get outside and get that last minute holiday shopping done. No rain or snow in the forecast to disrupt your holiday travel plans or last minute shopping. Next chance for any rain arrives next weekend.

MILD CHRISTMAS EVE & DAY: If we can’t have a White Christmas, we can at least enjoy some mild temperatures! It may be the warmest Christmas we’ve had since 2015 if temperatures get to at least 49 degrees. Christmas Eve will also be rather mild for Santa’s big delivery night! Temperatures during the day will likely be in the mid to upper 40s, with some spots possibly reaching the 50 degree mark. Santa will definitely need the big coat at night though, as temperatures will fall into the low 30s Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Enjoy the mild temperatures, they’ll stick around through the following weekend!

MINOR SHOWER CHANCE: A weak system looks like it could bring a couple showers our way to end off the following work week on Friday. This doesn’t look like a big event by any means, but a more significant system will likely arrive for the second half of next weekend. Most of the following week will remain dry until we bring back the chance for just a couple rain showers early Friday morning/afternoon. Temperatures aren’t impact much by this event as they will continue to stay above average heading into next weekend!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a spectacular Saturday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash