Police looking for Turkey Hill robbery suspect, Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say they are looking for a woman suspected of robbing a Turkey Hill in Swatara Township early Saturday morning.

Around 5:20 a.m., a white female entered the Turkey Hill located on the 2000 block of Paxton Street and demanded the cashier open the register, police say.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a dark gray sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-558-6900.