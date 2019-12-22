Calm and quiet forecast with temperatures on the rise for the first week of winter!

WARMING TREND CONTINUES: It’s the first full day of the winter season and it has felt like anything but! Temperatures this afternoon were able to climb into the mid 40s, already sitting around 10 degrees above average for this time of year. The warming trend will continue through the week with highs around 5-10 degrees above average. A strong ridge building in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere will be responsible for the unusual warmth. Perfect weather for last minute shopping or any traveling plans you may have for the holidays. We also stay dry through most of the week, with any chance for rain holding off until at least Friday!

MILD CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY: If we can’t have a White Christmas, might as well have a mild one! Temperatures this holiday season will be warmer than what we’ve seen in years. Last year we were pretty seasonable, and in 2017 we actually had a White Christmas! This year, temperatures will be running around 10 degrees above average, if not more in spots. You really have to go back to 2015 and 2014 to see some really mild temperatures. We likely won’t get as warm as those years, but it will for sure be unusually mild. Santa should have no problem delivering any presents this year as no rain or snow is in the forecast. Your holiday travel plans have a green light to go as well!

RAIN LOOKS TO HOLD OFF: Initially, we were thinking the next chance for a couple of sprinkles would be Friday — but it looks like the rain chance will hold off until Saturday! Our next system arrives dragging a warm front through late Saturday and the bulk of the precipitation overnight Saturday into Sunday. There still remains some model disagreement, but this looks to be our next chance for some wet weather. Enjoy the nice stretch of dry conditions and calm weather!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash