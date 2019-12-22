× Eagles RB Darren Sproles announces retirement

PHILADELPHIA– Despite a series of attempts to stay healthy over the last three seasons, a likely future NFL Hall-of-Famer has been forced to call it quits.

Philadelphia Eagles RB Darren Sproles announced his retirement from the NFL after 14 seasons on Saturday.

He posted a message to fans on the Eagles website:

“To Eagles fans everywhere, I want to thank you for the way you supported me every single day. I could feel it. You made my time here special.”#FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 21, 2019

Sproles, 36, played his last six seasons with the Eagles after three years with the New Orleans Saints and five years with the San Diego Chargers.

He will finish at fifth all-time on the NFL’s total yards list, which tallies a player’s rushing, receiving, kick, and punt return yards.

Despite standing at 5’6″ tall, Sproles was able to stay healthy enough to accumulate such lofty totals, until the last three seasons.

Dealing with a myriad of injuries, Sproles has only managed to suit up in 15 games over the last three years, and didn’t prove to be too much of a threat when healthy.

Without Sproles, the Eagles have turned to RB Boston Scott in recent weeks and found success.

Scott, who stands at 5’6′ himself, shares a similar stature and role to the Sproles in the Eagles offense over the past few weeks.

The team is expected to honor Sproles in some fashion during the team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday (You can catch that game on FOX43).

The Eagles posted this video celebrating Sproles career with the team on its social media pages on Saturday: