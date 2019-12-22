Frenzy Fast Lane: Winterization keeps teams busy in the shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW OXFORD, Adams County -- We stopped by Premier Racing in New Oxford to see what they have to do in the winter to get ready for the fast approaching 2020 dirt track racing season. The main components, winterizing the motors and taking the cars completely apart, rebuilding them from scratch.

Teams tear down and rebuild the cars for safety. They never completely take the whole entire car apart during the season. This also helps find parts that might be a little more worn that they wouldn't other wise see.

“From the week to week races, you take the frontend apart. You take the rear end apart. You look at everything. Over the winter, that’s your time to build and look at everything maybe getting warn more than it’s supposed to," said Scott Zellers, #21 Crew Chief, Premier Racing.

During the winter, also, means winterizing the motors. They are so fragile that they could easily crack if not flushed and drained properly.