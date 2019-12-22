× Hallmark recalls candle due to fire, laceration hazards

PENNSYLVANIA– Hallmark is recalling one type of candle due to fire and laceration hazards.

According to the CSPC, the recall involves the frosted balsom soy blend jar candle.

The scented candles are green and have three weeks, with an image of a snowy pine cone on the front of the candle.

So far, there have been six reports of the glass jar breaking, resulting in fire damage to nearby objects.

There have been no injuries reported.

The affected candles were sold exclusively at Norman’s Hallmark stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania from September 2019 to now for about $28.

Costumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles, return them to the store where they can receive a full refund of the purchase price and a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown Gift Card, according to the CSPC.