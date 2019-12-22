Holiday season has local high school teams busy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County -- The most wonderful time of the year is also, one of the most busiest times of the year for high school winter sports. Teams try to squeeze in as many games and countless tournaments before the winter break.

In a two week stretch, Trinity boys basketball ball team played six games, including, two games back-to-back, earlier this week. But, just because it's a holiday week, doesn't mean there's a lot of time off until the next game.

"We'll have a little bit of time before Christmas and then immediately after. We have an Executive Charter team coming in here the 27th. So, we're going to jump right back into the frying pan right after the Christmas break," said Larry Kostelac, Trinity head coach.

Dedication keeping the shamrocks busy in hopes of making it back to the state finals.