Lamar Jackson sets Ravens single-season passing touchdown record

Posted 3:47 PM, December 22, 2019, by

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 10: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stands on the sidelines during the first half of the NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bryan Woolston/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE– Lamar Jackson‘s likely MVP season has seen him clinch a team record.

The Ravens QB threw for his 34th touchdown just before halftime during the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

He added a 35th touchdown pass in the third quarter, further extending his lead.

Jackson, 22, will likely win the NFL’s MVP award at season’s end, as he has totaled 2889 yards through the air and 1103 yards on the ground entering today’s game, along with 42 total touchdowns.

