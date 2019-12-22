× Lamar Jackson sets Ravens single-season passing touchdown record

BALTIMORE– Lamar Jackson‘s likely MVP season has seen him clinch a team record.

The Ravens QB threw for his 34th touchdown just before halftime during the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Lamar Jackson finds Mark Andrews for a touchdown just before halftime. Jackson now owns the Ravens franchise record for passing touchdowns in a season (34). He also owns the NFL record for most TD passes in a season before his 23rd birthday. pic.twitter.com/ZZX7VaQwWj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 22, 2019

He added a 35th touchdown pass in the third quarter, further extending his lead.

Jackson, 22, will likely win the NFL’s MVP award at season’s end, as he has totaled 2889 yards through the air and 1103 yards on the ground entering today’s game, along with 42 total touchdowns.