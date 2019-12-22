Lamar Jackson sets Ravens single-season passing touchdown record
BALTIMORE– Lamar Jackson‘s likely MVP season has seen him clinch a team record.
The Ravens QB threw for his 34th touchdown just before halftime during the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
He added a 35th touchdown pass in the third quarter, further extending his lead.
Jackson, 22, will likely win the NFL’s MVP award at season’s end, as he has totaled 2889 yards through the air and 1103 yards on the ground entering today’s game, along with 42 total touchdowns.