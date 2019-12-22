× One person dead in I-81 crash

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. – One person was killed in a car crash on I-81 N near exit 65 for Enola and Marysville.

State Police said the vehicle failed to properly negotiate the right curve of the exit ramp. The driver exited the left side of the roadway and rolled multiple times before landing on its roof.

Multiple passengers, who weren’t wearing seat belts, were thrown out of the vehicle. One passenger, whose name has not been released until family is notified, died as a result from their injuries.

State Police are investigating.