Police investigating after lawn mowers, snow blowers stolen from Messick Equipment

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating after a large quantity of tools were stolen from Messick Equipment.

On December 18, police were dispatched to Messick Equipment in the 2500 block of Ritner Highway in Dickinson Township for a reported theft.

Upon arrival, authorities learned that during a recent inventory, it was found that four zero turn lawn mowers, four snowblowers, and a skid loader were stolen.

The victim was unsure if the equipment had been stolen during a theft that had occurred in January or if it had happened more recently, according to the police release.

Authorities say if you have any information, you’re asked to contact State Police at Carlisle at 717-249-2121.