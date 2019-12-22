Police searching for man who allegedly shot friend in both legs unintentionally

Posted 9:53 AM, December 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:29AM, December 22, 2019

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man who allegedly  shot a friend unintentionally in both legs before fleeing the scene.

Javon Toaltoan, 18, is wanted on aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges.

On December 18 around 12:10 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 500 block of Plum Street in Lancaster for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a victim with gunshot wounds to both legs.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police learned that a victim and a friend, identified as Toaltoan, had been inside the victim’s home.

Toaltoan was allegedly in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and unintentionally shot the victim, with the bullet striking both legs.

Toaltoan fled the victim’s home while in possession of the handgun.

Anyone with information on Toaltoan’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 717-735-3301.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.