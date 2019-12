Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Texas -- While the Nittany Lions were on the practice field in Arlington, their opponents for the Cotton Bowl, the Memphis Tigers, were just landing in Texas.

Penn State has named their interim offensive coordinator for the week and it will be tight ends coach Tyler Bowen taking the reins of the offense. He's expected to be sending in the plays to quarterback Sean Clifford, who missed the regular season finale against Rutgers with an injury.