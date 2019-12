× Sheetz to offer free coffee to customers on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

PENNSYLVANIA– Sheetz is offering free coffee to customers during the holidays.

The convenience store chain will offer customers a free cup of coffee on Christmas Day and from 4:00 p.m. on December 31 until 4:00 p.m. on January 1, 2020.

The offer is available at any Sheetz location in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina, and all locations are open 24-hours-a-day.