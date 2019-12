Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 - On this edition of the Sunday Sitdown, we are talking high school hoops with man who has seen a thing or two on the hardwood, Dell Jackson of LLHOOPS.com.

Dell is the founder of LLHOOPS.com which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. We talk everything from how media coverage of basketball has changed since LLHOOPS.com started to fan feedback and their ever expanding coverage of the Lanc-Leb basketball scene.