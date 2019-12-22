Train ride with Santa Claus in Middletown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. - There was plenty of fun to be had Sunday at the Middletown and Hummelstown Railroad. All the good boys and girls gathered at the railroad to catch the train, along with one jolly, special guest.

Santa was there to greet the children and spread Christmas cheer. And it wasn't just children who got a treat; train lovers of all ages were there to celebrate, too.

"Oh they love it," Deborah High, a ticket agent, said. "There are some train fans that really like to ride the train. There's the people that - everybody has fun. Everybody has a lot of fun."

And Deborah said she can't wait to see all of the smiling faces again next year.