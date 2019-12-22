× Two dead after apparent homicide in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Two people were found dead after an apparent homicide in York City.

On December 21 around 7:20 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Wallace Street for a reported cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, police found that two people were found deceased under suspicious circumstances.

An investigation was coordinated with the York County Coroner’s Office, who said the deceased were victims of an apparent homicide.

Official cause of death is pending autopsy, and additional details surrounding the deaths are expected to be released later today.

If anyone has information on the incident, you’re asked to contact the York City Police at 717-849-2204.