York man facing charges after admitting to killing two relatives

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after admitting to killing his relatives.

According to the York County Coroner, 74-year-old John Fountain, and 65-year-old Mary Fountain, both of York, were found dead inside a home on the 300 block of Wallace Street around 7:20 p.m. on December 21st.

Levar Fountain, 38, is facing two counts of criminal homicide.

Police were called to the home for a reported cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, they found that John and Mary Fountain deceased under suspicious circumstances.

An investigation was coordinated with the York County Coroner’s Office, who said the deceased were victims of an apparent homicide.

While interviewing witnesses at the scene, police spoke to Fountain.

He eventually admitted to assaulting the victims with an edged weapon, causing their death, police say.

Fountain is related to both of the victims. No word how.

If anyone has information on the incident, you’re asked to contact the York City Police at 717-849-2204.