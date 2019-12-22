WEEKEND ALBUM: Stranger buys coat for Hanover Target employee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A York County woman has a new coat and a fresh outlook on life.

It's all thanks to the kindness of a complete stranger.

Desirae Grogan showed off her brand new coat in a post on Facebook that received more than 1,200 likes.

The 19-year-old was working at a Target store in Hanover when she complimented the woman's jacket.

Grogan told the woman her jacket had a broken zipper.

The woman allegedly asked Grogan, "Why don't you ask for one for Christmas?"

Grogan says she told the woman people should focus on the little ones during the holidays.

That's when the woman asked Grogan to walk with her and had Grogan pick out a coat of her very own.

Grogan snapped a photo with the woman and offered to buy the woman a coffee but says her new friend refused.

Grogan says she then passed along that kindness; she bought food for a stranger at McDonalds.

The best part? Grogan says she found a surprise scarf in the bottom of the bag when she got home.