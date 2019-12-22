Winter Warm Up coat drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The season of charitable giving was celebrated Sunday. Community members struggling with poverty and homelessness were given the gift of warmth in the form of a new winter jacket.

It was all thanks to the efforts of the non-profit organization, "Love your Community Outreach." The organization helps the people with issues ranging from affordable housing, and feeding families, to driving people without a car get to the doctor. All with the goal of helping people get back on their feet. The organization's founder said it's a goal close to his heart because he was blessed with a second chance.

"Second chances are important because people do make mistakes, people fall into just hard things in life," Richard Fisher, Founder Love Your Community Outreach of Harrisburg. "Like there's people that just had family members die or a spouse die and they had no way to support them self, they end up homeless. Or you have men that are going through and they end up in the wrong situation, bad timing, end up going into jail, coming back out, not being able to find jobs and things like that. So we just support them and walk them through the process in which that's what helped me get to where I am today."

Fisher said he hopes to continue this work for as long as he can and hopes that people find it in their hearts to give. If you are interested in making a donation to love your community outreach visit their Go Fund Me page. Their email is loveyourcommunityhbg@gmail.com.