York businesses give a helping hand for Christmas

Posted 9:01 PM, December 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:02PM, December 23, 2019

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Desiree Rose, a mom of three from Dover, had a tough year.

“Me and their father had split,” Rose said.

Formerly a homemaker but now a single mom, Rose had to get a job to support her kids. Then, she received another blow.

“I was also in a car accident in the beginning of November,” she said.

Neck injuries from the accident now keep her from working, and she`ll need surgery for them in January.

“Like I said, it`s hard,” Rose said, beginning to tear up.

But this Christmas, the Rose family is getting a short break. Ten families, with 28 kids, were chosen for a holiday dinner at Alert Fire Company in Emigsville.

Each family ate a hot meal and took home a full turkey dinner for Christmas, the event made possible by six local construction companies: J.Z. Construction Services, Keep It Simple Home Improvements, Buchmyers Construction , Dallastown Roofing & Contracting BKH Remodeling, and  Sidesinger Home Improvements.

“It means that people do care,” said organizer Jamie Zortman of J.Z. Construction Services. “Life goes on that isn`t just around your family. We`re going to make these people`s lives for Christmas. That`s what`s wonderful.”

Santa Claus was there to grant Christmas wishes, including a full bag of presents for each kid.

“It took a lot of the stress off of me that I know my kids will at least have something,” said Rose.

Organizers said they want to make this an annual event, and they`re hoping next year they can help even more families.

“Everybody pulled together,” Zortman said. “It`s what happens when the community comes together. And we did a great job.”

The 10 families hauled their bags of presents to the car unopened. That way they can open them at home, as a family, on Christmas Day.

