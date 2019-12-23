× 75-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A 75-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed on Sunday.

Maria Pettas, 75, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

On December 22 around 6:05 p.m., State Police responded to the 5600 block of Lincoln Way East in Fayetteville for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, police found Pettas deceased at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.